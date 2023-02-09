U.S. Senator to visit Historic Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church

by Teresa Lawson

Senator Warnock’s visit to Montgomery is personal not political. This Sunday Pastor Warnock who Pastors Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, where Doctor King ministered will be speaking at Historic Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, where Doctor King served as pastor.

Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr. served at both churches during his ministry while working to better the advancement of colored people across the United States. Now, both Ebenezer and Dexter Avenue churches continue within that kinship by taking up that mantle and continuing the great work started in the south.

Pastor Warnock will be the guest preacher this Sunday, Feb. 12. The service will be at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome to attend. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m.