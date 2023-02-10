A Rainy Weather Pattern Lingers

by Shane Butler

A cloudy, windy, and damp weather pattern will hover over us through most of this weekend. An area of low pressure will move along a frontal boundary draped across the gulf. The low will be responsible for sending moisture into the area. Temps will remain cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s. An upper level low pressure system will form just west of us Saturday afternoon. This weather feature will increase shower activity during the evening and overnight hours. It will result in cloudy, windy, and wet conditions. Not the best of days weatherwise but improving conditions return to the area around noon Sunday. We’re back to sunshine and temps should respond with highs nearing 60 degrees again. Sunny and dry conditions stick around for Monday but we’re back into an active weather pattern beginning Tuesday and lingering into the latter half of the week. We expect showers to return and eventually storms later Wednesday into Thursday. A strong to severe storm threat may be in the works and we will be watching this development closely. Despite the rain/storm activity, temps will be rather mild with highs during that time hovering in the 70s for highs.