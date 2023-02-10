Amended Disaster Declaration Helps Clean Up Efforts

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The effort to clean-up after the January 12th tornado — just got a big boost from the federal government.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell announced that her request for 100% reimbursement for debris removal — has been granted by President Biden.

Percy Marsh of Selma is still picking up the pieces — nearly a month after an EF-2 tornado — cut a path of destruction across the city.

Marsh lives on Hooper Drive — where huge piles of debris line both sides of the street. He says he hopes the amendment to the disaster declaration — speeds up the clean up process.

“See somebody working instead of those big trucks parked in the parking lot doing nothing for days,” said Marsh.

Debris removal trucks have been parked at Bloch Park in Selma for over a week.

“There’s like 20 of them. There are more out at the Selma Mall. And they’re all just parked sitting. Whose got the key to crank the trucks and get them rolling.

However despite the declaration — the trucks may have to stay parked — a while longer.

“In the declaration it does state that there is a 30 day period that is chosen by the state of Alabama. But it has to be in the 120 days from the date of the beginning of the tornado which was January 12th,” said Nunn.

“It’s going to take coming together to make this happen you know. And once everybody comes together I think that we can come up with a plan to get the debris picked up.”

Nunn says any debris removal costs — from outside of the 30 day window — will still be reimbursed at 75 percent.