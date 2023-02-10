Auto supplier to open first U.S. plant in Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A major South Korean automotive suppliers is planning to invest $128 million to open its first U.S. factory in Alabama.

Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Samkee Corp. will begin construction on a new manufacturing facility in the Tuskegee Commerce Park in Macon County.

The new automotive manufacturer will bring 170 jobs to the area.

Samkee will serve as a Tier 1 supplier to Hyundai Motor Company. The Alabama Department of Commerce says the new jobs will pay an average wage of just over $20 an hour.

“Alabama’s auto industry is filled with world-class manufacturing companies from around the world, and Samkee will fit right in with that group,” said Governor Ivey. “We’re proud that the company selected Alabama for its first U.S. production center and look forward to seeing it grow and thrive in the coming years.”

The analysis projects that the Samkee factory will generate $140.2 million in annual economic output in Macon County, contributing over $37 million to the county’s GDP while also generating $1.3 million per year in taxes.

“Samkee is a worldwide leader in quality manufactured aluminum die cast products,” said CEO Chi Hwan Kim. “Our Tuskegee plant will allow our company to serve the North American market along with Hyundai’s market growth for both combustion engines and transmissions, as well as electric vehicle and battery parts.”

Production is expected to begin in 2024.