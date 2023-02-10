Buc-ee’s in Auburn set to open in April 2023

by Alabama News Network Staff

The wait for the new Buc-ee’s in Auburn is almost over.

Officials with the Texas-based gas station goliath told WAKA this week that the location off I-85 at exit 50 will open sometime in April, but no official date has been released.

The more than 50,000 square facility will feature 120 fueling stations.

This will be the fourth location in the state.

Officials will be holding a multi-day job fair for the new facility February 20-22 at Cypress Hill, 8015 Lee Road 53 in Auburn. People can apply in-person from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The store is looking to fill about 250 positions at the Auburn location.