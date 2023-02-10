General Sales Manager
WAKA CBS-8 and WNCF ABC-32 in Montgomery, Alabama is looking for an exceptional General Sales Manager to lead our local veteran sales team with 4 linear properties and a full suite of digital offerings.
Any candidate to be considered must have Television Sales Management a proven track
record of success. The ideal candidate will have:
- Wide Orbit Traffic and Sales experience or similar product
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office products
- Great organizational skills
- Exceptional presentation and communication skills
- Creative solution-oriented forward thinking to attain and retain clients
- Ability to identify nontraditional prospects or opportunities
- Dynamic leadership to foster a winning culture to achieve budgets and grow
revenue for local, regional, and digital sales
- Experience in guiding, motivating, and leading a successful sales team
- Extensive experience handling political advertising
- A professional appearance
- Experience selling multiple stations and multiple platforms
- 3-5 years’ experience in senior sales management
- A valid driver’s license and a good driving record
- The ability to hire and train as needed
- Strong budgeting, inventory control and pricing abilities
The successful candidate that is offered this position will receive a generous compensation package along with company benefits.
If this sounds like you, please send your resume along with cover letter and references to: General Manager, WAKA/WNCF 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109 or email to jobs@waka.com . EOE