General Sales Manager

by Laura Ross

WAKA CBS-8 and WNCF ABC-32 in Montgomery, Alabama is looking for an exceptional General Sales Manager to lead our local veteran sales team with 4 linear properties and a full suite of digital offerings.

Any candidate to be considered must have Television Sales Management a proven track

record of success. The ideal candidate will have:

Wide Orbit Traffic and Sales experience or similar product

Proficiency in Microsoft Office products

Great organizational skills

Exceptional presentation and communication skills

Creative solution-oriented forward thinking to attain and retain clients

Ability to identify nontraditional prospects or opportunities

Dynamic leadership to foster a winning culture to achieve budgets and grow

revenue for local, regional, and digital sales

revenue for local, regional, and digital sales Experience in guiding, motivating, and leading a successful sales team

Extensive experience handling political advertising

A professional appearance

Experience selling multiple stations and multiple platforms

3-5 years’ experience in senior sales management

A valid driver’s license and a good driving record

The ability to hire and train as needed

Strong budgeting, inventory control and pricing abilities

The successful candidate that is offered this position will receive a generous compensation package along with company benefits.

If this sounds like you, please send your resume along with cover letter and references to: General Manager, WAKA/WNCF 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109 or email to jobs@waka.com . EOE