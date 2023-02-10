General Sales Manager

WAKA CBS-8 and WNCF ABC-32 in Montgomery, Alabama is looking for an exceptional General Sales Manager to lead our local veteran sales team with 4 linear properties and a full suite of digital offerings.

Any candidate to be considered must have Television Sales Management a proven track
record of success. The ideal candidate will have:

  • Wide Orbit Traffic and Sales experience or similar product
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office products
  • Great organizational skills
  • Exceptional presentation and communication skills
  • Creative solution-oriented forward thinking to attain and retain clients
  • Ability to identify nontraditional prospects or opportunities
  • Dynamic leadership to foster a winning culture to achieve budgets and grow
    revenue for local, regional, and digital sales
  • Experience in guiding, motivating, and leading a successful sales team
  • Extensive experience handling political advertising
  • A professional appearance
  • Experience selling multiple stations and multiple platforms
  • 3-5 years’ experience in senior sales management
  • A valid driver’s license and a good driving record
  • The ability to hire and train as needed
  • Strong budgeting, inventory control and pricing abilities

The successful candidate that is offered this position will receive a generous compensation package along with company benefits.

If this sounds like you, please send your resume along with cover letter and references to: General Manager, WAKA/WNCF 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109 or email to jobs@waka.com . EOE

