Life Academy Expanding Education Possibilities

by Teresa Lawson

Life Academy is pushing the boundaries of education in Montgomery and now those innovations could reach even more children in the River Region.

Located in the historic St. Jude Educational Institute, Life Academy is a public charter school facility that offers unique learning for students. Their plan is to grow their classes to expand from their current kindergarten through 4th grade class offering to kindergarten through sixth grade. With plans to serve kindergarten through 8th grade by 2025.

Life Academy is also in the works to begin the charter that would allow them to eventually expand to high school levels- 9th through 12th grades- they’ll start that process as early as next year.

For more information about the upcoming school changes call Life Academy at (334) 315-0106