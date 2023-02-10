Mostly Rain Free Friday; Rain Likely Saturday

by Riley Blackwell

Friday is starting off with some showers overhead, and fairly heavy rain at times. That trend will continue throughout the day, but fortunately no severe weather is expected! Highs will likely hover around 60°, and rain will mainly be confined to the east of I-65 and south of I-85. Rain will mainly clear out tonight but clouds will remain overhead with lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday is a tricky forecast. We’ll have an upper level low over the area, and that will funnel in cooler air and widespread rain. While no severe weather threat is expected, rain could be heavy at times and rain amounts could exceed an inch. Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 40s for most of us.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly calm, but we could have some problems come Wednesday/Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined the entire state in a 15% risk for severe storms on Thursday. All modes of severe weather would be possible. It might be a good idea to prepare now, so once the day comes, you will be ready.