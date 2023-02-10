Thorsby police looking for missing child

Kaitlinrobinson

Kaitlin Robinson/Source: ALEA

Thorsby police need your help in locating a missing child.

Robinson is believed to be traveling with a Hispanic male in a gray or silver 2007 Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows bearing Alabama tag number 7A018NX.

Robinsoncar

This is the car Robinson was believed to be in when she was last seen./Source: ALEA

Robinson is described as 5’2″ and 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing green shorts, a black shirt and white shoes in the Thorsby area.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kaitlin Larae Robinson, please contact the Thorsby Police Department at 205-755-2511 or all 911.

