Thorsby police looking for missing child

by Alabama News Network Staff

Thorsby police need your help in locating a missing child.

Robinson is believed to be traveling with a Hispanic male in a gray or silver 2007 Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows bearing Alabama tag number 7A018NX.

Robinson is described as 5’2″ and 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing green shorts, a black shirt and white shoes in the Thorsby area.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kaitlin Larae Robinson, please contact the Thorsby Police Department at 205-755-2511 or all 911.