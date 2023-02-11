More Rain Saturday Night, Sunshine Returns Sunday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was a dreary day across central and south Alabama. It was cloudy, cool, wet, and windy. A steady, soaking light to moderate rain continues Saturday night. It may begin to taper off after midnight, but clouds linger through Sunday morning. Otherwise, Saturday night remains cool and breezy with lows in the low 40s. Sunshine may become abundant by Sunday afternoon, while temperatures recover into the upper 50s with a breezy northwest wind.

The sky remains mostly clear Sunday night, while temperatures turn colder with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures trend milder Monday, surging into the mid 60s with a mainly sunny sky. Valentine’s Day looks mainly dry and warmer with increasing clouds. Temperatures peak in the upper 60s to low 70s. The rain chance remains low Wednesday, but rain and storms appear likely Thursday and Thursday night.

The storm prediction center places a 15% (or slight 2/5 severe risk equivalent) across Alabama Thursday. At this time, all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail, appear possible. Be weather aware and check back for updates to our forecast. Rain tapers off Friday, with drier weather and sunshine next weekend. Temperatures turn cooler, with highs in the 50s Friday, low 60s Saturday, and mid 60s Sunday.