Pedestrian killed in accident in Pike County

by Alabama News Network Staff

State troopers are investigating a single-vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Goshen woman.

The accident happened just after 7:00 p.m. Friday in the right-only turn lane on U.S. 231 at the intersection of Pike County 3304, approximately 4 miles south of Troy.

Troopers say the victim, 57-year-old Sherry Adams, was critically injured when she was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 17-year-old juvenile.

Adams was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment, where she later died.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.