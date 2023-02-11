Valley Grande man dies in Dallas County accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

A two-vehicle accident in Dallas County has claimed the life of a Valley Grande man.

The accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Dallas County 83 near Dallas County 84.

Troopers say 56-year-old Robert Ingram was fatally injured when the 2000 Dodge Dakota that he was driving collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Terrain.

Ingram was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver was injured and taken to Vaughan Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.