Hartselle man dies in Dallas County accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

A two-vehicle accident in Dallas County has claimed the life of a Hartselle man.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Alabama Highway 5 near mile marker 39.

Troopers say 74-year-old Irving Wilbert was fatally injured when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet 5500 service truck. Wilbert was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was also injured and taken to Vaughan Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.