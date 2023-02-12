Mainly Sunny Monday, Mainly Dry Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Sunday morning was mainly cloudy and cool, but temperatures surged up once sunshine became abundant during the afternoon. Highs were in the upper 50s to low 60s in most locations. Sunday night turns colder with a clear sky. Lows range from the low to mid 30s. Frost may form in some locations through sunrise Monday. Monday looks mainly sunny, mild, and pleasant for an early February day. Highs range from the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry, though isolated showers appear possible each day, especially Wednesday. Despite more clouds in the sky both days, temperatures trend warmer. Temperatures peak in the low 70s Valentine’s Day. Most locations could reach the mid 70s Wednesday. Rain and storms appear likely Thursday and Thursday night.

Some storms could be strong to severe. The storm prediction center places all of Alabama within a 15% severe probability area. That translates to a slight (level 2/5) severe risk. At this time, all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail appear possible. However, the degree of each severe hazard remains uncertain. Check back for updates to our forecast this week, as details become clearer as Thursday draws closer.

Rain and storms exit Alabama Friday morning. Temperatures turn colder behind a cold front. Highs only reach the 50s Friday, then Friday night lows fall into the 30s. Temperatures trend a bit warmer next weekend with some sunshine. Highs reach the low 60s Saturday. Temperatures could peak in the upper 60s Sunday. Low 70° readings appear possible next Monday.