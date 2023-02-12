MPD: Woman dies in city’s latest homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have opened up a homicide investigation after a woman was shot and killed Saturday night.

MPD says officers and fire medics were called to the 4900 of Hatton Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call that a person has been shot.

Once they arrived, they found an unidentified adult woman with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made. The homicide remains under investigation.