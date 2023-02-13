Mainly Sunny, Mild Monday; Warmer Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Monday morning was cold, with temperatures near or below freezing (32°) in most locations. However, sunshine was abundant from sunrise onward. Midday temperatures were in the low and mid 60s. Afternoon temperatures peak in the mid to upper 60s- near or just above average for this time of year. Meanwhile, the sky remains mainly sunny. Clouds increase after midnight Monday night. Temperatures turn cooler but not as cold with lows in the low to mid 40s.

The sky becomes partly to mostly cloudy Valentine’s day. Afternoon temperatures warm into the low 70s. Isolated showers appear possible, but they likely hold off until late in the day for far west Alabama. Rain should not hamper any plans you may have. Wednesday looks even warmer, with highs in the mid 70s despite a mostly cloudy sky. The chance for brief, light, isolated showers looks a bit higher Wednesday.

Rain and storms remain likely Thursday through Thursday night. It still looks like some storms could be strong to severe. All modes of severe weather appear possible- tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds, and hail up to quarter size. The magnitude of each severe risk remains unclear at this time. Check back for updates to our forecast in the coming days. The storm prediction center places a 15% severe probability across the entire state Thursday and Thursday night.

Rain tapers off Friday as a cold front pushes through the state. Temperatures turn colder, with highs in the 50s and Friday night lows near freezing. This weekend trends milder, with highs near 60° Saturday and mid to upper 60s Sunday. Each day looks rain-free with sunshine and some clouds. Next week begins dry and warm, with highs near 70° Monday.