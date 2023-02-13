Mostly Calm Monday/Tuesday; Keeping An Eye on Thursday

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting off near perfect, with calm conditions and clear skies. It is a bit chilly however! We do have a very nice day in store for us, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and mostly sunny skies. For tonight, we’ll have clouds rolling in after midnight but still mostly calm. Lows will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds, but it is going to be a bit warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will be remaining zero for our Valentine’s Day!

Wednesday will see even more of a warm up, and a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two. However, we are keeping an eye on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has been talking about Thursday since last week, and it is catching our eye. While it still is a few days out and things could change, be weather aware and start getting prepared! Temperatures will crash after Thursday, with highs back in the mid 50s for Friday and into the weekend.