Spring-Like Warmth With Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

We start out the work week rather mild but significant changes are ahead for later in the week. In the meantime, spring-like warmth will be the setup for the next few days. We’re expecting 70 plus degree warmth each afternoon through Thursday. Overnight temps climb as well and we’re in the 50s and 60s for lows. High pressure will be the main weather feature controlling our weather through midweek. It’s placement to our east will allow warm southerly winds to help temps climb and moisture to increase across the area. A few showers could break out Wednesday afternoon. We’re watching a cold front work towards the area Thursday. This frontal boundary will help ignite a round of storms Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours. Some of the storms could be strong and possiby severe. All modes of severe storms will be possible and that includes: tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. We’re on the backside of the storms and frontal boundary Friday. Dry and colder air will make a return just in time for the start of your weekend. Daytime highs fall into the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. High pressure builds back over us and that leads to ample sunshine throughout the weekend. Sunday will be the warmth with mid 60s likely. The warm up continues and we’re thinking lower to mid 70s early in that work week.