V-Day Prep is Underway… Are You Ready?

by Teresa Lawson

Valentine’s Day is considered the best holiday for love and lovers but it’s also one of the busiest times for businesses like local florists who meet those gift demands.

According to a National Retail Federation survey people plan to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day overall this year, which makes 2023 one of the highest Valentine’s Day spending years on record. Consumers spent a total of approximately 2.3 billion dollars on flowers for Valentine’s Day last year.

Local florists prepare for Valentine’s Day a week prior to the holiday. With bouquets ranging anywhere from $50 to $500 there is a big market in Montgomery. Even with supply chain issues and inflation folks across the river region are still placing orders for the day of love.

what’s your favorite gift to give or receive?