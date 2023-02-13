Volunteer Organizations Lead Recovery Efforts in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The recovery effort continues in Selma. It’s an effort that’s been lead in large part — by volunteer organizations — like Team Rubicon.

Team Rubicon is a volunteer disaster response organization that has come to Selma — to help tornado victims clean-up their property — and repair their homes — at no charge.

“Team Rubicon is a veteran lead humanitarian organization that helps the global community before, during and after natural disasters and humanitarian crises,” said CEO Art delaCruz.

delaCruz says Team Rubicon has brought close to 200 volunteers — known as grey shirts — into city — to continue doing — what they’ve always done.

“They’re built to serve. You know, they’ve raised their hand and put on a uniform and taken it off. But those muscles, that willingness to serve, that willingness to rise above self to help a greater community, those don’t fade a way,” said delaCruz.

“Because it’s the right thing to do. I have time,” said Maureen Kerrigan.

Greyshirt Maureen Kerrigan of Mt. Prospect, Illinois — is a retired — 30 year veteran police officer.

“Team Rubicon has taught me how to use a chainsaw. And taught me how to help people under these circumstances,” said Kerrigan.

“I can’t imagine not helping people.”

Team Rubicon has helped clean up and repair over a hundred houses around the city so far. And 200 more are on it’s To-Do list.

“You know even today almost a month after that terrible tornado struck. We still see debris on the roads,” said delaCruz.

“We understand that this community. The citizens, the men and women and children still have a long way to go until they can celebrate a complete recovery.”