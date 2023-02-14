Congresswoman Provides Disaster Recovery Update

by George McDonald

Congresswoman Terri Sewell held a disaster recovery relief update — Tuesday at Selma City Hall.

Sewell is working with FEMA — along with state and local officials — to coordinate an effective disaster response.

An EF-2 tornado devastated her hometown city of Selma on January 12th.

“I have made it my mission to ensure that my constituents know about the many resources available to build back better and stronger than before,” said Sewell.

She says critical progress is now being made in the recovery progress — due to the 100% federal cost share recently granted by President Biden.

“The 100 percent federal cost share is for public assistance.

“FEMA’s here not to make us all whole, but to fill gaps, whether it’s rental assistance, assistance rebuilding their homes.”

“When you have city of this size and a third of the population is impacted, essentially the entire city has been impacted,” said Selma City Council President Billy Young.

“It’s impacted business life. It’s impacted our religious institutions, our schools and individuals.”

Officials are stressing patience during what’s likely to be a long — slow-moving recovery process.

Individuals and business owners impacted by the tornado — can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov — or by calling 800-621-3362.

The deadline to apply is March 16th.