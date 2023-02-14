Man Charged in the Shooting of Two People in Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police say a man faces charges connected to a shooting that left two people injured.

Police say 21-year-old Kentwan James Kent is charged with two counts of assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle and robbery.

Police say late on the night of Wednesday, February 8, they were called to Prattville Baptist Hospital where two people had arrived with gunshot wounds. Police say the two victims, a man and a woman, had been shot in the 300 block of Larry Street.

Police say they identified one of the suspects as Kent, who was arrested in Autauga County on Friday, February 10, with the help of the sheriff’s office.

Kent was taken to the Autauga County Metro Jail and held on a $110,000 bond. Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident that does not present any additional risks to the public.

Police ask that if you know something about this case, to call the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or the Criminal Investigative Division at (334) 595-0250.