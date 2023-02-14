‘Marbury Northstars” to perform in Kentucky Derby parade
Another area high school marching band is getting ready to perform on the big stage.
The ‘Marbury Northstars’ at Marbury High School have been chosen to participate in the Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade on April 30.
Under the direction of band director Brett Johnson, 75 students will make the trip to Louisville to perform in the annual parade.
“It’s a really big privilege,” said student Mark Terry. “I’m really excited to be able to perform in something like this. In all the years that I’ve been in band, I would’ve never thought that we would’ve come this far, but Mr. Johnson is in excellent band director, so I’m really excited to see what comes up.”
“The community is super excited for us,” said student Abby Richardson. “It’s cool to see such a small school do such big things and grow our popularity it’s very cool.”
Band Director Johnson says the band will be joined by the choir on the trip, so they can be there to cheer them on. Johnson, who is also the choir director, tells WAKA that the choir was recently chosen to sing at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville on May 1. The choir will have the band members cheering them on there as well.
In addition, the band was chosen to participate in Mobile’s Mardi Gras parade on Fat Tuesday. The ‘Marbury Northstars’ will be joining the ‘Pride of Tallassee’ from Tallassee High School in the King Felix III Mardi Gras Parade.