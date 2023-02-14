‘Marbury Northstars” to perform in Kentucky Derby parade

by Alabama News Network Staff

'Marbury Northstars" to perform in Kentucky Derby parade./Source: WAKA

Another area high school marching band is getting ready to perform on the big stage.

The ‘Marbury Northstars’ at Marbury High School have been chosen to participate in the Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade on April 30.

Under the direction of band director Brett Johnson, 75 students will make the trip to Louisville to perform in the annual parade.

“It’s a really big privilege,” said student Mark Terry. “I’m really excited to be able to perform in something like this. In all the years that I’ve been in band, I would’ve never thought that we would’ve come this far, but Mr. Johnson is in excellent band director, so I’m really excited to see what comes up.”