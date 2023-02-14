Montgomery Police Release Identity of Woman Killed in Weekend Shooting

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a Homicide Investigation following the death of Yvette Carter, 52, of Montgomery.

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, at about 10:35 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue in reference to a subject shot.

Carter was located with a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

Police say no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Anyone with any information related to this homicide is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.