New Revolutionary Cancer Treatment

by Teresa Lawson

Radiation is a common treatment for cancer patients but undergoing radiation can cause other negative side effects, now, there’s a way to better protect prostate cancer patients from the side effects of radiation.

It’s called Barrigel, an FDA approved gel barrier that helps decrease long term negative symptoms to the rectum caused by radiation. Dr. Daniel Sufficool, Radiation Oncologist, is the first in Alabama to deliver this procedure.

Alongside The Alabama Cancer Care of Selma’s radiologist team, they are able to drastically decrease the negative side effects experienced by patients following radiation treatment.

It’s important to have regular prostate screenings. But especially if you are at high risk. African American men are 50% more likely to die from prostate cancer than other races.