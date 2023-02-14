One man dead in fatal shooting on Mt. Meigs Road
Montgomery police have opened up a homicide investigation after a shooting left one man dead.
Officers and fire medics were called Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road.
Once they arrived, they found an adult male with a fatal gunshot wound. The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene.
No word on any suspects at this time. The fatal shooting is under investigation.
Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.