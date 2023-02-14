One man dead in fatal shooting on Mt. Meigs Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have opened up a homicide investigation after a shooting left one man dead.

Officers and fire medics were called Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road.

Once they arrived, they found an adult male with a fatal gunshot wound. The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No word on any suspects at this time. The fatal shooting is under investigation.