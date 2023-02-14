Warm and Partly Cloudy Valentine’s; Stay Weather Aware Thursday

by Riley Blackwell

Tuesday is starting off mostly clear, but some clouds are starting to move in this morning. We’re expecting a warm day across the area, with mid to upper 70s likely. Fortunately, no need to worry about any rain! Clouds will become more widespread this evening, and a spotty shower can’t be ruled out into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Lows will be around 60°.

Wednesday will start with cloudy skies and spotty showers across the area. The chance for showers remains in the forecast for most of Wednesday, and highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday ends our streak of nice, calm days. As of this morning, a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk is in place for much of the area. The threats will be damaging winds up to 60mph, tornadoes (some strong), and large hail. There are still some questions with this system, mainly storm mode (line of storms vs cells). If any cells were to form, the tornado risk will be increased. If it remains a line, damaging winds will be the primary threat. Timing is also a question, but our model has this system moving through the area in the mid evening hours. Things could still change, so STAY WEATHER AWARE!