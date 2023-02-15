Isolated Showers Today; Strong to Severe Storms Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

Wednesday is starting off fairly cloudy with spotty showers. That will be the trend throughout the day, as the chance of rain is there, but not everybody should be expecting rain. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will remain overhead tonight, and lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday features the chance for strong to severe storms. As of right now, a 3/5 ENHANCED RISK is in place for our western counties, including Dallas, Wilcox, Perry, and Marengo. There is also a 10% chance for a tornado within 25 miles within that area, with some of those tornadoes being strong (EF2+). As of this morning, the timing will likely be in the afternoon and evening hours, with storms possibly lasting into the overnight hours into Friday. STAY WEATHER AWARE!!!

Once this system moves through, we’ll see cooler temperatures for a few days, with low to mid 50s for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will likely already be back in the 70s by Monday, and temps could be near 80° once again by the middle of next week.