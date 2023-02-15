NASCAR Legend Jimmie Johnson Talks about Returning to the Daytona 500

by Alabama News Network Staff

Bahakel Sports got a one-on-one interview with NASCAR racing legend Jimmie Johnson as he returns to Daytona for the 65th running of The Great American Race.

Sunday’s Daytona 500 will mark the start of NASCAR’s 75th season.

Johnson has won the race twice and is a seven-time Cup champion. This year will be different for him. Instead of being in the familiar #48, he will be driving the #84 for the new Legacy Motor Club, formerly Petty GMS Motorsports, as a part-owner as well as driver.

Because of his new ride, he’ll have to race his way into Sunday’s lineup. He’s hoping to win the pole, just like he did his rookie year, which means he can avoid Thursday’s dual qualifying races.

Bahakel Sports’ Jeff Taylor talks with Johnson about his hopes for the season and what it’s like having so many of today’s younger racers look up to him, as he did with the legends that came as he started his own career.

