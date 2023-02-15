UPDATE: No Survivors in Military Helicopter Crash in Madison County

by Alabama News Network Staff

All people aboard a military helicopter that crashed in Madison County Wednesday afternoon have been killed, according to emergency crews on the scene.

Earlier, reports from the scene said that six people were killed in the crash. That has been updated to say the number of fatalities is not yet known.

The crash happened near Highway 53 and Burwell Road, which is just outside of Huntsville in the Harvest area north of the city.

First responders and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are on the scene.

The helicopter belonged to the Tennessee National Guard and was on a routine training mission, the National Guard Bureau confirmed to CBS News.

No other details have been released about the flight.

