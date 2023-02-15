Pay It Forward: Jeremy Moreland of Prattville

by Ellis Eskew

Jeremy Moreland is a CPA and serves on several boards from the River Region United Way to the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless. And that’s not all.

“He’s involved in everything. He gives out physical dictionaries to the third graders at Chisholm Elementary, he coaches, he’s been coaching basketball, baseball, softball, and he’s a Sunday school teacher. And he works with the coalition for the homeless. They collect blankets and give out blankets for the homeless and less fortunate. And a bunch of other things.” said his nominator Charlotte Buchanan.

Moreland says he gives back for two reasons.

“First, I love kids. Second, I love Jesus, so to whom much is given, much is owed. I live a life much better than what I deserve and God’s been good to me, so it’s my way of giving back to others,” said Moreland.