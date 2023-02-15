Severe Weather Threat Brings School Changes for Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff



Thursday’s severe weather threat has led several local school systems to make changes to their schedule:

Chilton Co. Schools – Dismissing at 11AM

Dallas Co. Schools – Remote learning

Demopolis City Schools – Dismissing at 11AM

Greene Co. Schools – Remote learning

Hale Co. Schools – Remote learning

Linden City Schools – Remote learning

Lowndes Co. Schools – Dismissing at noon

Perry Co. Schools – Remote learning

Stay with WAKA 8 for updates to this list for Thursday, Feb. 16.