Severe Weather Threat Brings School Changes for Thursday

Thursday’s severe weather threat has led several local school systems to make changes to their schedule:

Chilton Co. Schools – Dismissing at 11AM
Dallas Co. Schools – Remote learning
Demopolis City Schools – Dismissing at 11AM
Greene Co. Schools – Remote learning
Hale Co. Schools – Remote learning
Linden City Schools – Remote learning
Lowndes Co. Schools – Dismissing at noon
Perry Co. Schools – Remote learning

Stay with WAKA 8 for updates to this list for Thursday, Feb. 16.

 

