Strong To Severe Storms Likely Thursday Into Friday

by Shane Butler

Strong to severe storms are likely for Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. The storms will enter west Alabama around noon Thursday and advance eastward. The initial storms could be discrete cells and pose a more significant threat including tornadoes! A line of storms push through behind the isolated cells and these could include damaging winds and possibly tornadoes. Rainfall potential will be rather hefty in some areas with 1 to 3 inches possible. You should take the time now to prepare for where and how you will ride out the storms.

We’re on the backside of the rain/storms Friday. Skies will be clearing from west to east throughout the morning hours. Northwesterly winds kick in and colder air begins to spill into the state. We go from near 80 degrees Thursday to mid 50s Friday. The colder air settles over us and we’re expecting morning temps in the lower to mid 30s Saturday and Sunday. Daytime highs will only reach the upper 50s to lower 60s Saturday but Sunday warms into the mid to upper 60s. The warming trend continues into early next week as well. We see mid to upper 70s coming back along with the chance for rain and storms.