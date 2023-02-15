Victim identified in deadly shooting on Mt. Meigs Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have released the identity of the man killed Tuesday evening.

Police say 22-year-old Calvin Walker, of Montgomery, was shot and killed around 7:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road.

Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found Walker with a fatal gunshot wound. Walker was pronounced dead on the scene.

No word on any suspects at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.