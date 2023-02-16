CACF Awards $121,000 in Arts and Community Building Grants

by Carrington Cole

The Central Alabama Community Foundation awarded $121,000 in Arts and Community Building grants. The grants went to 16 River Region nonprofits to provide them with funds they can use to purchase resources for their 2023 projects.

The grants awarded are part of the Cultural and Community Enhancement grant cycle that CACF manages. The foundation grants are funded by the support of individual and corporate donors.

“When you donate to the Central Alabama Community Foundation, you give through us not to us because we are giving this money out,” stated CACF President Burton Crenshaw. “This is a great example right here of how we give out the money that people donate to us. When we pool our resources, we can make such a larger impact and this is a prime example of that.”

The nonprofits awarded were all from Montgomery, Lowndes, Macon, Autauga, and Elmore County.