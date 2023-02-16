Code Red For Severe Storm Potential Thursday

by Ben Lang

Strong to severe storms appear likely across central and south Alabama Thursday afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, and hail appear possible. Tornadoes could be strong (EF2+), straight-line winds could be up to 70 mph, and hail could be up to golf ball (1.75″) size.

The storm prediction center places an enhanced (level 3/5) severe risk across west Alabama. The rest of our area in east Alabama lies within a slight (level 2/5) severe risk. The severe weather window opens as early as noon in west Alabama. Strong to severe storms remain possible through 2AM Friday in southeast Alabama. A cold front pushes through Alabama Thursday night, ending the severe threat west to east.

Rain may remain across southeast Alabama early Friday morning. Elsewhere, cloud-cover remains widespread. However, sunshine likely increases Friday afternoon. Although, temperatures remain cool, with highs only in the low 50s. Winds remain brisk out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Friday night turns cold with lows near or below freezing (32°).

This weekend looks much nicer with a mainly sunny sky and highs in the low 60s Saturday. Sunday looks partly cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures trend warmer and well-above-normal again. In fact, temperatures may peak in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures may approach or exceed 80° Wednesday and perhaps Thursday. Much of next week looks mainly dry, though showers appear possible Wednesday and Thursday.