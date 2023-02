Gun found inside backpack at Redland Middle

by Alabama News Network Staff

Elmore County Schools said a gun was found inside a student’s backpack Thursday morning.

Superintendent Richard Dennis said the gun was found by administrators at Redland Middle School. The school is secure and the administration and law enforcement are investigating the incident.

Superintendent Dennis said the system is following the Elmore County Board protocol while dealing with this matter.

No other details have been made available at this time.