Opp Man Dies after Crash that Involved Brundidge Man

Alabama State Troopers say an Opp man has died of injuries following a crash that also left a Brundidge man hurt.

Investigators say the wreck happened Tuesday afternoon on Alabama Highway 87, about 16 miles north of Elba in Coffee County.

State troopers say 70-year-old Edward Murphy of Opp was driving an SUV that collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by 44-year-old Jeremy Clayton Powell of Brundidge.

Investigators say neither man was using a seat belt. They say Murphy died today.