Strong To Severe Storm Threat Continues

by Shane Butler

We will continue to advertise the risk for strong to severe storms across the area. So far, this storm event has under performed its potential but there’s still time and a window of opportunity for storms to strengthen. The discrete cells have struggled to get going but a line of storms will eventually move through and some of those could pack a punch. We can’t say we’re all clear until the frontal boundary is east of us. We suggest you remain weather aware throughout the evening hours.

Improving weather conditions return to the area Friday. Dry northwesterly winds will bring in colder air and we’re expecting skies to clear. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine but temps will go in the wrong direction. We expect falling temps during the afternoon hours. A bigger drop comes overnight Friday into Saturday. Lower to mid 30s are likely both mornings over the weekend. The sky will be bright blue with sunshine and temps will gradually warm into the 60s. We’re thinking mid 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Next week is looking rather spring-like! We could see a few days reaching the lower 80s for highs. The week starts out dry but eventually the chance for showers will creep into the area. This would occur later in the week and even then rain chances are low. Definitely looks like winter will be put on hold for several days.