Strong to Severe Storms This Afternoon

by Riley Blackwell

Thursday is starting off fairly calm, but don’t be fooled by the start. Strong to severe storms are likely in the afternoon, and that will bring damaging winds and tornadoes, some of which could be strong. Storms will be entering our western counties around noon, central counties around 5pm, and eastern counties around 9pm. Storms will likely be around into the overnight hours, but the severe threat will be diminishing by then. Lows will be in the mid 50s tonight.

Friday will start off with showers on the back side of that system, but rain will quickly be moving out. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day Friday, but temperatures will likely struggle to get out of the low 50s.

We’ll see a little cooler air for Saturday, but at least sunshine will return. Temperatures will start rising once again for Sunday, and we’ll likely be back in the 80s by the middle of next week.