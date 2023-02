by Alabama News Network Staff

A teenager has been killed in a one-car wreck in Dallas County.

State troopers say the 17-year-old, whose name hasn’t been released, was driving on Dallas County 83. At about 7:30 Wednesday morning, the car the teen was driving left the road, hit several trees and overturned. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the wreck happened about 12 miles northeast of Selma.