UPDATE: Pilots Killed in Black Hawk Helicopter Crash in Madison County Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tennessee National Guard has identified the two pilots killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed north of Huntsville on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, confirmed the identities of the two Tennessee Army National Guard pilots.

They are identified as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, who had 15 years of service, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, who had 13 years of service.

Their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in the Harvest community of Madison County.

The soldiers were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.

“Words cannot express my sorrow for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen,” said Ross. “It is felt not only within the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard, but across our entire military community. We ask that Tennesseans continue to join us in prayer for these soldiers’ families amid this tragic loss.”

At the time of the accident, the helicopter was approaching the Huntsville Executive Airport when the aircraft rapidly descended and hit the ground.

Federal and state authorities are investigating the accident and the Tennessee National Guard says it will provide more information as details become available.