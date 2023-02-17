Alabama State University Making Nationwide History

by Teresa Lawson

Historic Alabama State University is gearing up to host Honda’s Battle of the bands on Saturday February 18th. Honda’s Battle of the Bands is one of the nation’s largest university based musical gatherings. Honda has supported Historically black colleges and universities for over thirty years with several programs including the Honda Battle of the bands.

This year for the first time in its history the Honda battle of the bands is being hosted by an HBCU. And of all the HBCU’s to choose from across the nation Honda chose Alabama State University.

..”it’s pretty exciting to be chosen as the very first stop ever in history to host it right here on this campus, Alabama State University.” says ASU’s Executive Director of Strategic Communications, Jessica Madison.

This year’s Honda battle of the bands is Hosted by Loni Love & ASU alum Rickey Smiley. Featuring a live Halftime Performance by 2 Chainz who is also an ASU alum. Pre show starts Saturday at 11AM and the battle begins at 12PM.