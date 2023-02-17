Cold Friday Night; Milder And Rain-Free This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Rain and storms departed central and south Alabama early Friday morning. Sunshine returned for many by Friday afternoon, but it was a cool and breezy day. Friday evening looks cool and breezy too, with temperatures falling through the 40s, into the upper 30s just before midnight. Overnight lows range from the upper 20s to low 30s, and due to a persistent north breeze, wind chills become even lower through sunrise Saturday.

Saturday turns milder, with afternoon highs near 60°. The sky remains mostly sunny. Clouds may increase a bit Saturday night, but Sunday still looks partly cloudy with a fair amount of sunshine. Saturday night still looks cold, with lows in the upper 30s. Sunday looks milder, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and a partly cloudy sky on average.

Temperatures trend even warmer and way-above-average next week. Afternoon highs peak in the mid 70s Monday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures look even warmer Tuesday through Thursday. Afternoon highs range from the upper 70s to low 80s each day, despite low-end rain chances each day. Friday could be rain-free with a partly cloudy sky, and perhaps a bit cooler with highs in the low 70s.