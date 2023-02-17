NASCAR Racing Experience Puts You Behind the Wheel at Daytona

by Alabama News Network Staff

You have the chance to see what it’s like to drive a real race car at the Daytona International Speedway.

The NASCAR Racing Experience gives fans the chance to drive the famed 2.5 mile tri-oval for themselves. If you’re not quite ready to take the wheel yourself, you can book a ride-along and let someone else do the driving for you.

Bahakel Sports host Jeff Taylor shows you what it’s like to climb into the driver’s seat for the drive of your life.

Watch the Bahakel Sports special “The Drive for Daytona” Saturday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 & 10:30PM on WAKA 8!