Partly Cloudy Friday Leads To Sunny Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

While rain is moving through this morning, sunshine will return by the afternoon! However, it is going to be a brisk and chilly day. Winds will be blowing from the Northwest between 15-25mph, which will make it FEEL as if we’re in the 40s and even 30s. Highs will hover around 50°. A fairly chilly night is ahead as well, with lows around 30°.

Saturday is going to start off very cool, with wind chills in the low to mid 20s by morning time. The wind will calm down throughout the day, and highs will be near 60°. Sunshine will be abundant!

Calm weather will be around for the next several days, but spring like temperatures will be making a return next week. Highs will be near 80° by midweek, and rain chances will also start to tick upwards as well.