Sports Director / Anchor

by Laura Ross

WAKA-TV and WNCF-TV is accepting applications for a Sports Director/Anchor to lead their sports department for the local CBS affiliate and the local ABC affiliate in Montgomery, AL.

The Sports Director/Anchor will not only anchor daily sportscasts, but the candidate will also produce/anchor sports specials throughout the year. Good organization and communication skills are a must. Two years’ sports anchoring and reporting experience preferred. Journalism degree or a related field is also preferred. Send cover letter, resume and link to your online reel to jobs@waka.com. No phone calls please. EOE