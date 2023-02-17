UPDATE: Student Accused of Bringing Gun to Redland Middle School Expelled

by Alabama News Network Staff

The student accused of bringing a gun to Redland Middle School inside a backpack has been expelled.

That decision was made this morning by the Elmore County Board of Education in an emergency meeting.

The board approved the recommendation of Superintendent Richard Dennis for expulsion. The expulsion is for the remainder of this school year and for the 2023-2024 school year.

Dennis says administrators at Redland found the gun inside the backpack Thursday morning. The incident is also being investigated by law enforcement.