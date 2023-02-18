Not As Cold Saturday Night, Milder Sunday

by Ben Lang

Saturday morning was cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. However, sunshine was abundant throughout the day, with a near cloudless sky. Temperatures warmed into the 50s to low 60s south. Saturday night looks cold again, but not as cold with lows in the mid 30s north to around 40° south. Clouds increase Saturday night, and some linger through Sunday morning.

Sunshine still fills the sky mixed with fair weather clouds for most of Sunday. Afternoon temperatures trend milder, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night lows cool into the mid and upper 50s. Some sunshine remains Monday morning, but the sky may become mostly cloudy during the afternoon. However, temperatures trend even warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Monday likely remains rain-free.

Tuesday through Thursday could be the warmest days of next week. Afternoon temperatures approach or exceed 80° each day. Each day also features a low rain chance with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. However, many locations remain rain-free each day. Friday looks drier and may not be quite as warm, though high temperatures probably still reach the low to mid 70s. Friday and next Saturday may remain rain-free, but the rain chance might be higher next Sunday.