Cool Sunday Night, Very Warm This Week

by Ben Lang

Sunday was a fantastic February day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures were cold around sunrise, but sunshine was plentiful, and temperatures rebounded into the mid and upper 60s during the afternoon. Sunday night still looks cool, with lows in the mid to upper 40s while the sky remains partly cloudy. Sunshine could be plentiful Monday morning, but clouds increase during the day. However, temperatures trend even warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Despite more clouds, Monday remains rain-free. However, low-end rain chances return Tuesday through Thursday. However, many locations remain dry those days. Only isolated showers appear possible each day. Way-above-average temperatures are the bigger story for Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures peak in the upper 70s Tuesday. Many locations may exceed 80° Wednesday and Thursday despite a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday may not be quite as warm, depending on the southward progress of a “cold” front. However, temperatures probably still reach the low to perhaps mid 70s. Friday night could be cooler too, with lows in the 50s. However, temperatures could warm to near 80° again next Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday look mainly dry, but rain appear a bit more likely Sunday and next Monday.